    USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails in formation Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Chungmugong Ti Sun-sin class destroyer ROKS Wang Geon (DDH 978) and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112)

    CORAL SEA

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210701-N-HG846-1033 CORAL SEA (July 1, 2021) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails in formation with Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Chungmugong Ti Sun-sin class destroyer ROKS Wang Geon (DDH 978) and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during joint maritime operations. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 06:56
    Photo ID: 6725690
    VIRIN: 210701-N-HG846-1033
    Resolution: 2493x1781
    Size: 504.34 KB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Destroyer Squadron 15
    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    RPR
    Task Force 71
    DDG115

