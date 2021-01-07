USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails in formation Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Chungmugong Ti Sun-sin class destroyer ROKS Wang Geon (DDH 978) and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112)

210701-N-HG846-1033 CORAL SEA (July 1, 2021) – Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) sails in formation with Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Chungmugong Ti Sun-sin class destroyer ROKS Wang Geon (DDH 978) and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during joint maritime operations. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

