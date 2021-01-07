210701-N-HG846-1136 CORAL SEA (July 1, 2021) – Cmdr. J.J. Murawski (right), commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and Cmdr. Charles Cooper (left), executive officer, meet on the bridge wing while sailing in formation with Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy Chungmugong Ti Sun-sin class destroyer ROKS Wang Geon (DDH 978) and Japan Maritime Self Defense Force Takanami-class destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during joint maritime operations. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni)

