Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 06:56 Photo ID: 6725689 VIRIN: 210701-N-HG846-1037 Resolution: 1724x2585 Size: 549.2 KB Location: CORAL SEA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Quartermaster Seaman Morales Caceres, from Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, prepares to hoist a Quebec flag [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.