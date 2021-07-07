A Coast Guard boarding team approaches the fishing vessel Excalibur during a training exercise in the San Diego Harbor on July 7, 2021. In this scenario the boarding team cannot reach the captain of the Excalibur and the goal is to establish communications and verify the watch is being stood. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 12:47 Photo ID: 6724815 VIRIN: 210707-G-XX113-730 Resolution: 3298x1824 Size: 728.3 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.