A Coast Guard boarding team approaches the fishing vessel Excalibur during a training exercise in the San Diego Harbor on July 7, 2021. In this scenario the boarding team cannot reach the captain of the Excalibur and the goal is to establish communications and verify the watch is being stood. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 12:47
|Photo ID:
|6724815
|VIRIN:
|210707-G-XX113-730
|Resolution:
|3298x1824
|Size:
|728.3 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
