A Coast Guard marine inspector searches for electrical fire hazards during a training exercise in the San Diego Harbor on July 7, 2021. There were five scenarios conducted on the fishing vessel Excalibur; all of which are aimed at a bigger overhaul reducing passenger vessel safety infractions that might result in deaths at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 12:47
|Photo ID:
|6724812
|VIRIN:
|210707-G-XX113-294
|Resolution:
|3280x1814
|Size:
|553.11 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
