Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego

A Coast Guard marine inspector searches for electrical fire hazards during a training exercise in the San Diego Harbor on July 7, 2021. There were five scenarios conducted on the fishing vessel Excalibur; all of which are aimed at a bigger overhaul reducing passenger vessel safety infractions that might result in deaths at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)

