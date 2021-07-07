Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego

Members with the Coast Guard’s prevention and inspection departments discuss how well the training exercise went aboard the fishing vessel Excalibur in the San Diego Harbor on July 7, 2021. Members ran through scenarios that contained real-life safety violations; this new reform focuses on mitigating passenger vessel safety infractions that might result in deaths at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)

