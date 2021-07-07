Members with the Coast Guard’s prevention and inspection departments discuss how well the training exercise went aboard the fishing vessel Excalibur in the San Diego Harbor on July 7, 2021. Members ran through scenarios that contained real-life safety violations; this new reform focuses on mitigating passenger vessel safety infractions that might result in deaths at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 12:47
|Photo ID:
|6724813
|VIRIN:
|210707-G-XX113-435
|Resolution:
|3280x1830
|Size:
|725.79 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT