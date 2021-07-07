Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego [Image 3 of 4]

    Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Troy Dostart inspects the fishing vessel Excalibur during a training exercise in the San Diego Harbor on July 7, 2021. In this scenario, Dostart is talking with Chuck Taft, Captain of the Excalibur, to see if his documents are valid and within law. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 12:47
    Photo ID: 6724814
    VIRIN: 210707-G-XX113-510
    Resolution: 3298x1834
    Size: 644.47 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego
    Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego
    Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego
    Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inspection
    San Diego
    safety
    reform
    Conception

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT