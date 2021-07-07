Coast Guard conducts training for new passenger safety reform in San Diego

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Troy Dostart inspects the fishing vessel Excalibur during a training exercise in the San Diego Harbor on July 7, 2021. In this scenario, Dostart is talking with Chuck Taft, Captain of the Excalibur, to see if his documents are valid and within law. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Adam Stanton.)

