    Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner Visits NMRTC San Diego

    Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner Visits NMRTC San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Woitzel 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210707-N-AU520-1032
    SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2021) Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (right), speaks with Samantha Salwa, a Sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) Intensive Care Unit July 7. Kuehner toured the hospital to gain familiarization of the hospital's capabilities, examine new technologies and speak with Sailors and staff. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Woitzel)

    This work, Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner Visits NMRTC San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jacob Woitzel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

