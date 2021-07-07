Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner Visits NMRTC San Diego

210707-N-XZ205-1019

SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2021) Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (left), awards Lt Cmdr. Phonthip Eadens, a clinical nurse specialist assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) (right), with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal during an all-hands call with NMCSD’s Directorate for Nursing Services in the hospital's auditorium July 7. The Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal is awarded for heroism and meritorious achievement and service. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

