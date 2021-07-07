Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner Visits NMRTC San Diego

210707-N-AU520-1106

SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2021) Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (left), and Capt. Kim Davis, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego's commanding officer (right), pose for a photo at the hospital July 7. Kuehner toured the hospital to gain familiarization of the hospital's capabilities, examine new technologies and speak with Sailors and staff. NMRTC San Diego’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Woitzel)

Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US by PO3 Jacob Woitzel