    Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner Visits NMRTC San Diego [Image 4 of 6]

    Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner Visits NMRTC San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210707-N-XZ205-1010
    SAN DIEGO (July 7, 2021) Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Support Command, gives remarks during an all-hands call with Naval Medical Center San Diego's (NMCSD) Directorate for Nursing Services in the hospital's auditorium July 7. Kuehner toured the hospital to gain familiarization of the hospital's capabilities, examine new technologies and speak with Sailors and staff. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 11:11
    Photo ID: 6724696
    VIRIN: 210707-N-XZ205-1010
    Resolution: 3780x2160
    Size: 792.42 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner Visits NMRTC San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    All-Hands Call
    NMCSD
    Navy Medicine
    NMRTC San Diego

