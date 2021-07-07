Col. Kirk Gibbs, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division, was promoted to brigadier general during a promotion ceremony on July 7. Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, hosted the COVID-19 compliant ceremony at historic Palm Circle. Gibbs and Spellmon salute the flag during the national anthem.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 00:16
|Photo ID:
|6724059
|VIRIN:
|210707-A-RV424-0005
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Division Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs promoted to brigadier general [Image 6 of 6], by San Luciano Vera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE Division Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs promoted to brigadier general
LEAVE A COMMENT