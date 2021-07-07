USACE Division Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs promoted to brigadier general

Photo By San Luciano Vera | Col. Kirk Gibbs, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division,...... read more read more Photo By San Luciano Vera | Col. Kirk Gibbs, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division, was promoted to brigadier general during a promotion ceremony on July 7. Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, hosted the COVID-19 compliant ceremony at historic Palm Circle. Tommy Gibbs pins the brigadier general rank on newly promoted Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs. see less | View Image Page

FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII -- Col. Kirk Gibbs, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division, was promoted to brigadier general during a promotion ceremony on July 7.



Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, hosted the COVID-19 compliant ceremony at historic Palm Circle.



Spellmon highlighted Gibbs’ leadership abilities and the rarity of getting promoted to brigadier general in the U.S. Army.



“It’s not every day that you get the opportunity to recognize and advance one of our very best engineer officers,” said Spellmon. “For the 6,000 officers that were commissioned in your year group (1994), 25 of those 6,000 have been selected for promotion to brigadier general. This is an incredible milestone in your leadership journey.”



A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Gibbs commissioned as an Engineer Officer in 1994. He attributed his success to his mentors, family and parents throughout his career.



“Mom and Dad, I have emphasized this so many times through the years, but you taught me the value of hard work and treating others with dignity and respect,” said Gibbs. “Not a day went by in my life that I didn’t see you both living that.”



Gibbs went on to thank God for his blessings, leaders from throughout his career, West Point classmates, Non-Commissioned Officers and Soldiers, and those who’ve helped develop his leadership skills to this point.



He also recognized the support and commitment of Kim, his wife of 27 years, who recently moved to Hawaii with their youngest son.



“She is a nurse educator and she worked on the COVID floor of her hospital treating patients for a year. She cared for them, loved them and spent time with them because as you know, family members could not visit COVID patients,” said Gibbs. “You (Kim), more than anyone, have supported me and kept me grounded.”



Gibbs, who is also a new grandfather, thanked his three children, two of which watched the ceremony virtually.



“No matter what I achieve in my professional life, nothing will make me happier than knowing that Kim and I raised really, really good kids. I can remember every move and every goodbye when I deployed and every happy moment in their lives,” said Gibbs. “My kids are our proudest accomplishment. No chance I am standing here today without them.”



The ceremony was streamed live with family and friends watching from around the country. The Pacific Ocean Division workforce and allies and partners tuned in from around the region.



As the Division Engineer, Gibbs is responsible for a mission that includes engineering design, construction and real estate management for the Army in Hawaii, Army and Air Force in Alaska, and for all Department of Defense services and agencies in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands. Pacific Ocean Division administers the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers federal water resource development program and waters and wetlands regulatory programs in Alaska, Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. The division program includes the multi-year $10.7 billion Korea Transformation Program and the $15.8 billion U.S.-Japan Defense Policy Review Initiative. Pacific Ocean Division also supports U.S. Pacific Command’s and U.S. Army Pacific’s Theater Security Cooperation strategies, Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Response Program, and Civil-Military Emergency Preparedness with projects throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



Gibbs earned a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from the U.S. Military Academy in 1994, a Master of Science in Engineering Management in 1998 from the Missouri Institute of Science and Technology in Rolla, Missouri, and a master’s in National Security Strategy from the National War College in 2013. He is also a graduate of Air Assault School in 1992, Airborne School in 1994, the Engineer Officer Basic Course in 1995, the Engineer Officer Advanced Course in 1998, and the Command and General Staff College in 2005.



Gibbs’ military awards include the Legion of Merit; the Bronze Star Medal; the Defense Meritorious Service Medal; the Army Meritorious Service Medal; the Army Commendation Medal; the Army Achievement Medal; the National Defense Service Medal; the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; the Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal; and the NATO Medal.