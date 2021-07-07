USACE Division Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs promoted to brigadier general

Col. Kirk Gibbs, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division, was promoted to brigadier general during a promotion ceremony on July 7. Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, hosted the COVID-19 compliant ceremony at historic Palm Circle. Spellmon administers the oath of office to Gibbs.

