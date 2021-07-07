Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Division Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs promoted to brigadier general [Image 6 of 6]

    USACE Division Commander Col. Kirk Gibbs promoted to brigadier general

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by San Luciano Vera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Col. Kirk Gibbs, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Ocean Division, was promoted to brigadier general during a promotion ceremony on July 7. Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, 55th chief of engineers and commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, hosted the COVID-19 compliant ceremony at historic Palm Circle. Spellmon presents Gibbs with his certificate of promotion.

    photo left to right: Parents Phyllis and Tommy Gibbs, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, Brig. Gen. Kirk Gibbs, Kim Gibbs and their son.

