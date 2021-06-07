Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Seaman Maci Sternod 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210706-N-CM110-1043 SAN DIEGO (July 6, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jabrian Johnson, from Dallas, speaks with midshipmen during a tour of the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 6. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 17:52
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
