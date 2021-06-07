210706-N-CM110-1042 SAN DIEGO (July 6, 2021) – Culinary Specialist 1st Class Jabrian Johnson, from Dallas, speaks with midshipmen during a tour of the mess decks aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 6. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 17:51
|Photo ID:
|6723899
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-CM110-1042
|Resolution:
|5295x3530
|Size:
|649.54 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210706-N-CM110-1042 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT