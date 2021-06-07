210706-N-CM110-1061 SAN DIEGO (July 6, 2021) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Christian Miranda, from North Hollywood, Calif., left, conducts forklift training in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 6. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6723901
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-CM110-1061
|Resolution:
|5011x3341
|Size:
|792.03 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210706-N-CM110-1061 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT