210706-N-CM110-1060 SAN DIEGO (July 6, 2021) – Chief Engineman Kayla Lopez, from Denver, speaks to midshipmen during a tour of the ship’s central control station aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), July 6. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maci Sternod)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6723902
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-CM110-1060
|Resolution:
|5061x2699
|Size:
|1016.86 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210706-N-CM110-1060 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Maci Sternod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT