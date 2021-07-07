CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks at an event to honor French and American forces who fought at the Battle of Yorktown and commemorate the partnership that endures, Yorktown, Virginia, July 7, 2021. In the fall of 1781, the Battle of Yorktown, marked the last major battle of the American Revolution against British forces and effectively secured independence for the American colonies following a six-and-a-half-year military struggle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

