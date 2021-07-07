Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force [Image 8 of 12]

    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    French Air and Space Force Chief of Staff, General Philippe Lavigne speaks during a wreath laying event to honor French and American forces who fought at the Battle of Yorktown and commemorate the partnership that endures, Yorktown, Virginia, July 7, 2021. In the fall of 1781, the Battle of Yorktown, marked the last major battle of the American Revolution against British forces and effectively secured independence for the American colonies following a six-and-a-half-year military struggle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 16:21
    Photo ID: 6723845
    VIRIN: 210707-F-DP387-1195
    Resolution: 4026x2548
    Size: 964.2 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force
    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air Combat Command

    TAGS

    France
    Air Force
    USAF
    General Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT