CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force

Members of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Honor Guard prepare to present the U.S. national flag, France national flag, and U.S. Air Force flag during a ceremony honoring those who fought in the Battle of Yorktown, at the Yorktown Victory Monument in Yorktown, Virginia, July 7, 2021. Members of the French Air and Space Force visited Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, to participate in this ceremony commemorating the Battle of Yorktown which was the last major battle of the American Revolution against British forces and effectively secured independence for the American colonies following a six-and-a-half-year military struggle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

