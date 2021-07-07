Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force [Image 1 of 12]

    CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force

    UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Marcus Bullock 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    Members of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Honor Guard prepare to present the U.S. national flag, France national flag, and U.S. Air Force flag during a ceremony honoring those who fought in the Battle of Yorktown, at the Yorktown Victory Monument in Yorktown, Virginia, July 7, 2021. Members of the French Air and Space Force visited Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, to participate in this ceremony commemorating the Battle of Yorktown which was the last major battle of the American Revolution against British forces and effectively secured independence for the American colonies following a six-and-a-half-year military struggle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Marcus M. Bullock)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Brown, ACC welcome French Air Force [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Marcus Bullock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command

    Honor Guard
    France
    air force
    USAF
    General Brown

