Col. Tammy McElhaney, incoming 4th Mission Support Group commander, gives first salute to the group, during the 4th MSG change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 1, 2021. Col. McElhaney assumed command of the 4th MSG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
This work, 4th MSG Command passes to McElhaney [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
