Col. Tammy McElhaney, right, incoming 4th Mission Support Group commander, gives first salute to Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander during the 4th MSG change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 1, 2021. Col. McElhaney assumed command of the 4th MSG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 10:32 Photo ID: 6723349 VIRIN: 210701-F-FJ742-1135 Resolution: 4737x3162 Size: 1.16 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th MSG Command passes to McElhaney [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.