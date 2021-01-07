Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th MSG Command passes to McElhaney [Image 2 of 6]

    4th MSG Command passes to McElhaney

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Airman Jordan Colvin 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Anthony Mullinax, right, outgoing 4th Mission Support Group commander, gives final salute to Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander during the 4th MSG change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 1, 2021. Col. Mullinax relinquished command to Col. Tammy McElhaney. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th MSG Command passes to McElhaney [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    4MSG

