Col. Tammy McElhaney, right, incoming 4th Mission Support Group commander, receives the guidon from Col. Col. Kurt Helphinstine, 4th Fighter Wing commander, during the 4th MSG change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 1, 2021. 4th MSG is a part of the 4th Fighter Wing. The passing of the guidon serves as tradition, representing the change in commanders for the group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jordan Colvin)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 10:32
|Photo ID:
|6723347
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-FJ742-1133
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th MSG Command passes to McElhaney [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Jordan Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT