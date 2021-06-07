210706-N-LN075-1007 GULF OF ADEN (July 6, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Jeremy Rowan, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), fires a shot line to Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Gulf of Aden, July 6. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 07:53 Photo ID: 6723236 VIRIN: 210706-N-LN075-1007 Resolution: 5815x3877 Size: 1.13 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210706-N-LN075-1007 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.