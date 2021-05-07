Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210705-N-LN075-1006 [Image 1 of 5]

    210705-N-LN075-1006

    RED SEA

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210705-N-LN075-1006 GULF OF ADEN (July 5, 2021) – An MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during flight operations in the Gulf of Aden, July 5. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 07:53
    Photo ID: 6723218
    VIRIN: 210705-N-LN075-1006
    Resolution: 6440x4293
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: RED SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210705-N-LN075-1006 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAILORS
    U.S. NAVY
    READINESS
    LHD 7
    FLIGHT DECK OPERATIONS
    FORGED BY THE SEA

