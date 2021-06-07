Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210706-N-OJ308-1258 [Image 5 of 5]

    210706-N-OJ308-1258

    RED SEA

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Kibena 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210706-N-OJ308-1258 GULF OF ADEN (July 6, 2021) – Military Sealift Command dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS William McLean (T-AKE 12), left, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Gulf of Aden, July 6. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

