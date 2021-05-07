210705-N-LN075-2055 GULF OF ADEN (July 5, 2021) – Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) fire a 21-gun salute using a 40mm saluting battery in the Gulf of Aden, July 5. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jessica Kibena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 07:53 Photo ID: 6723220 VIRIN: 210705-N-LN075-2015 Resolution: 5918x3945 Size: 1.11 MB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210705-N-LN075-2055 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jessica Kibena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.