Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Busque, 31st Mission Support Group commander, left, awards U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Hemken, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, right, for her meritorious service during the LRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2021. The 31st LRS manages over 1,000 general and special purpose vehicles, stock accounts comprising of more than 38,000 line items, quality assurance, and storage and issue of over 42 million gallons of fuel and cryogenics products annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 04:40
    Photo ID: 6723115
    VIRIN: 210701-F-EZ112-182
    Resolution: 6760x4512
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command
    31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command
    31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command
    31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 Fighter Wing
    LRS CoC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT