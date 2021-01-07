31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Busque, 31st Mission Support Group commander, left, awards U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Hemken, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, right, for her meritorious service during the LRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2021. The 31st LRS manages over 1,000 general and special purpose vehicles, stock accounts comprising of more than 38,000 line items, quality assurance, and storage and issue of over 42 million gallons of fuel and cryogenics products annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

