U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Busque, 31st Mission Support Group commander, left, pins the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) onto U.S Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Hemken, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, right, during the LRS change of Command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2021. Hemken is the commander of the 31st LRS, leading over 400 personnel including Airmen, civilians, and Italian nationals in providing the 31st Fighter Wing with premiere deployment, distribution, fuels, materiel, and vehicle management capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 04:40 Photo ID: 6723113 VIRIN: 210701-F-EZ112-0229 Resolution: 6847x4570 Size: 4.88 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.