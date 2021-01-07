31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Busque, 31st Mission Support Group commander, left, passes a guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jared Newman, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron incoming commander, right, during the LRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2021. The 31st LRS plans and executes surface, rail, air and sea movement of passengers and cargo, in addition to executing base deployment operations while maintaining a robust capability to deploy personnel and cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

