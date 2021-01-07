Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Busque, 31st Mission Support Group commander, left, passes a guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Jared Newman, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron incoming commander, right, during the LRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2021. The 31st LRS plans and executes surface, rail, air and sea movement of passengers and cargo, in addition to executing base deployment operations while maintaining a robust capability to deploy personnel and cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31 Fighter Wing
    LRS CoC

