    31st Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Hemken, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, right, passes the guidon to U.S Air Force Col. Christopher Busque, 31st Mission Support Group commander, left, during the LRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2021. The passing of the guidon during change of command ceremonies is to symbolize the passing back of the responsibility of command to the group commander so it can then be passed to the new squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

