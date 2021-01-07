U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Katherine Hemken, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron outgoing commander, right, passes the guidon to U.S Air Force Col. Christopher Busque, 31st Mission Support Group commander, left, during the LRS change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 1, 2021. The passing of the guidon during change of command ceremonies is to symbolize the passing back of the responsibility of command to the group commander so it can then be passed to the new squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 04:39 Photo ID: 6723112 VIRIN: 210701-F-EZ112-0211 Resolution: 6538x4363 Size: 4.01 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.