210704-N-JS613-1191 ARABIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) – Gunner’s Mate Seaman Hunter Jones, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Xander Brown fire a .50 caliber machine gun from the fantail of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Sea, July 4. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate Fireman Brandon Perera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 22:07 Photo ID: 6722937 VIRIN: 210704-N-JS613-1191 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 829.55 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by SN Brandon Perera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.