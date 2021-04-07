USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato Shoot

210704-N-JS613-1072 ARABIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Adonis Lowery, left, and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Loren Fuller prepare for a live-fire exercise aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 4. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate Fireman Brandon Perera)

