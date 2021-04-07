USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Killer Tomato Shoot

210704-N-JS613-1131 ARABIAN SEA (July 4, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class David Smith supervises Sailors on the fantail of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during a live-fire exercise in the Arabian Sea, July 4. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate Fireman Brandon Perera)

