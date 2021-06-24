Mothers in maintenance

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan Medina, right, assigned to the 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit poses with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Whitman, assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron next to a newly acquired lactation pod at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 24, 2021. The 90th AMU is the first maintenance squadron at JBER to receive a lactation pod in support of breast-feeding mothers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)

