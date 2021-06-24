U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Whitman, assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron sits inside a newly acquired lactation pod at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 24, 2021. The 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit is the first maintenance squadron at JBER to receive a lactation pod in support of breast-feeding mothers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 20:26 Photo ID: 6722902 VIRIN: 210624-F-SI716-2004 Resolution: 6087x4870 Size: 5.07 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mothers in maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.