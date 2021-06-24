Mothers in maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Whitman, assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron sits inside a newly acquired lactation pod at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 24, 2021. The 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit is the first maintenance squadron at JBER to receive a lactation pod in support of breast-feeding mothers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)
