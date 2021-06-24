Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mothers in maintenance

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan Medina, right, assigned to the 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit poses with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Whitman, assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron next to a newly acquired lactation pod at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 24, 2021. The 90th AMU is the first maintenance squadron at JBER to receive a lactation pod in support of breast-feeding mothers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mothers in maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Breastfeeding
    Innovation
    90th AMU
    673d ABW
    Lactation Pod
    3N0X6

