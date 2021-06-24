U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan Medina, right, assigned to the 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit poses with U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Whitman, assigned to the 3rd Operations Support Squadron next to a newly acquired lactation pod at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on June 24, 2021. The 90th AMU is the first maintenance squadron at JBER to receive a lactation pod in support of breast-feeding mothers. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 20:26
|Photo ID:
|6722906
|VIRIN:
|210624-F-SI716-2002
|Resolution:
|4487x6282
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Mothers in maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS
