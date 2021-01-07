U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Neiman, 377th Security Forces Group commander and presiding officer, speaks at the 377th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 1, 2021. The 377th SFS is responsible for the security and defense of more than 23,000 personnel, encompassing 108 mission partners, spanning the 52,000 acre installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 18:00 Photo ID: 6722783 VIRIN: 210701-F-PL432-1056 Resolution: 1555x2177 Size: 1.61 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 377th SFS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.