    377th SFS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 12]

    377th SFS Change of Command Ceremony

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Beaudoin (right), outgoing 377th Security Forces Squadron commander, accepts a commendation from Col. Christopher Neiman, 377th Security Forces Group commander and presiding official, during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 1, 2021. The 377th SFS is responsible for the security and defense of more than 23,000 personnel, encompassing 108 mission partners, spanning the 52,000 acre installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Date Posted: 07.06.2021 18:00
    Photo ID: 6722786
    VIRIN: 210701-F-PL432-1067
    Resolution: 5337x3812
    Size: 9.43 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377th SFS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SFS
    BigBaseBiggerMission
    Team Kirtland

