377th SFS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Adam Morgan, 377th Security Forces Squadron commander, speaks to Airmen of the squadron for the first time as commander during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 1, 2021. Morgan took command from Maj. Daniel Beaudoin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

