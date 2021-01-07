377th SFS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Beaudoin (right), outgoing 377th Security Forces Squadron commander, relinquishes the guidon to Col. Christopher Neiman, 377th Security Forces Group commander and presiding official, during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 1, 2021. Beaudoin relinquished command of the 377th SFS to Lt. Col. Joseph Adam Morgan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

