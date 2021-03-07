UTNG supports Stadium of Fire 2021

The five Puro sisters, all five currently serve in the military with decorated careers in the Army and Air National Guard, Air Force and Navy. The five women, Tiara, Tambra, Tyva and twins Ty’lene and Taryn were awarded and recognized as the 2021 Freedom Award recipients and honored at Stadium of Fire where approximately 30,000 attendees celebrate Independence Day at Lavell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah July 3, 2021.

