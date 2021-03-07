UTNG supports Stadium of Fire 2021

Members of 1st Battalion, 145th Field Artillery fire a canon salute at the end of the National Anthem during Stadium of Fire 2021.

Members of the Utah National Guard support Stadium of Fire 2021, part of the annual America’s Freedom Festival where approximately 30,000 attendees celebrate Independence Day at Lavell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah July 3, 2021.

