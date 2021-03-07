Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UTNG supports Stadium of Fire 2021 [Image 2 of 9]

    UTNG supports Stadium of Fire 2021

    UT, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Ileen Kennedy 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The five Puro sisters, all five currently serve in the military with decorated careers in the Army and Air National Guard, Air Force and Navy. The five women, Tiara, Tambra, Tyva and twins Ty’lene and Taryn were awarded and recognized as the 2021 Freedom Award recipients and honored at Stadium of Fire where approximately 30,000 attendees celebrate Independence Day at Lavell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah July 3, 2021.

    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    1-145th Field Artillery cannon salute
    23rd Army Band
    Five Puro sisters
    Stadium of Fire

