U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander, and Lt. Col Daniel Craig, former commander of the 48th Civil Engineering Squadron, clap as command of the 48th CES has been passed to Lt. Col Edmund Spivak during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 1, 2021. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the passing of command for the 48th CES from Craig to Spivak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2021 05:54
|Photo ID:
|6721621
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-TF632-0095
|Resolution:
|7760x4365
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 48th CES change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
