U.S. Air Force Col. Dennis Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander, and Lt. Col Daniel Craig, former commander of the 48th Civil Engineering Squadron, clap as command of the 48th CES has been passed to Lt. Col Edmund Spivak during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 1, 2021. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the passing of command for the 48th CES from Craig to Spivak. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 05:54 Photo ID: 6721621 VIRIN: 210701-F-TF632-0095 Resolution: 7760x4365 Size: 3.55 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th CES change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.