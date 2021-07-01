U.S. Air Force Col Dennis Phillips, 48th Mission Support Group commander, receives the guidon from Lt. Col. Daniel Craig, outgoing 48th Civil Engineering Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, July 1, 2021. The passing of the guidon is a formal tradition that signifies the exchange of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.06.2021 05:54 Photo ID: 6721618 VIRIN: 210701-F-TF632-0088 Resolution: 5849x4387 Size: 2.88 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 48th CES change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.